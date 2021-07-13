Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Sania Mirza, Tennis

Sania Mirza is the first Indian woman to win a WTA title and reach the top spot in WTA doubles rankings. She has also made it in the top-30 in WTA singles rankings.

Sania made her debut on the senior circuit at the age of 14 at an ITF event in Chandigarh. Entering the tournament as a wild card, she faced Geeta Manohar, who was three years senior to her. And Sania won the match 6-0, 6-1.

Since then, she has won six Grand Slam titles and clinched eight medals in Asian Games and has solidified her status as one of India’s finest tennis stars.

Now, a mother of a two-year-old kid, Sania recently returned to court this year and all gearing up for a fourth appearance in Olympics.

Age - 34

34 Sports/Discipline - Tennis

Tennis Working Ranking - 160

160 First Olympic Games - Beijing 2008

Major Achievements

Grand Slam

Mixed Doubles Title – 2009, Australian Open

2009, Australian Open Mixed Doubles Title – 2012, French Open

2012, French Open Mixed Doubles Title – 2014,US Open

– 2014,US Open Women’s Doubles Title – 2015, Wimbledon

2015, Wimbledon Women’s Doubles Title – 2015, US Open

2015, US Open Women’s Doubles Title – 2016, Australian Open

Asian Games

Bronze – Mixed Doubles, 2002 Busan

Mixed Doubles, 2002 Busan Gold – Women Singles, 2006 Doha

Women Singles, 2006 Doha Bronze – Women’s Singles, 2010 Guangzhou

Women’s Singles, 2010 Guangzhou Gold – Women Singles, 2014 Incheon

Commonwealth Games

Silver – Women’s Singles, 2010 Delhi

Women’s Singles, 2010 Delhi Bronze – Women’s Doubles, 2010 Delhi

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

The superstar is a three-time Olympian, and all set for her fourth appearance at the Games in Tokyo. She will partner Ankita Raina in the women’s doubles category. Sania had represented India at the Beijing, London and Rio Olympics teaming up with the likes of Sunitha Rao, Rushmi Chakravarthi and Prarthana Thombare, respectively.

Recent Performances

Sania made her competitive return after a break of 12 months earlier this year. In March, she, along with her partner Andreja Klepac of Slovenia, progressed to the quarterfinals of the Qatar Total Open. Before making her return to Wimbledon Championship 2021, Mirza also played in tune-up tournaments at Birmingham and Eastbourne in June.

2016 Rio Olympics Performance

Sania partnered with Rohan Bopanna in mixed doubles reaching the semi-finals. The duo lost to Czech team of Lucie Hradecka and Radek Stepanek in the bronze medal match.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here