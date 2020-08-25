Sania Mirza Recalls Telling Husband Shoaib Malik That She 'Will Support India No Matter What'

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in a recent interview said that she had made it clear to her now-husband Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, that she will 'support India no matter what'.

The sporting couple got married in 2010 and gave birth to their son Izhaan in 2018 and when Sania and Shoaib were dating, the Pakistani cricketer said that he loves to play against India and bragged about his record in matches. Sania assured him that she will always support her country.

"Our relationship is very fun. I think that's the first time people got to see what it really is. We both like to keep it pretty light, and I think it the first time that everybody got to see he is the more talkative one than I am, contrary to the belief in the world,” Mirza told Sportskeeda in a Facebook chat.

"For some reason, he loved to play against India. So, when we were dating, whenever we spoke about it, I always used to say, 'I'll support India no matter what. And then he used to say, ‘My record against India I want to tell you is the best that I have.' He's been around for a long time and I think he has had an amazing career. I am really proud of him,” she said.

Sania Mirza returned to the court early this season before the coronavirus pandemic brought the life around the globe to a standstill.