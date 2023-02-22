Thank You Sania Mirza, Twitter Salutes after Indian Tennis Legend Retires

Sania Mirza ended her magnificent 20-year-long career with a defeat in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old India legend lost in straight sets along with American partner Madison Keys in women’s doubles tie. The pair went 4-6 0-6 down to Russian pair of Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova in one hour long battle.

ALSO READ | Sania Mirza Foresees Testing Times for Indian Women’s Tennis After Swansong

Here are some of the reactions to Sania Mirza’s last match:

Welcome to retirement @MirzaSania you outdid yourself time and time again both on and off the court …. Proud of you !! pic.twitter.com/xNzIykOIqH— Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) February 21, 2023

End of an era!Today #IndianTennis bids it’s goodbye to the icon who became a role model and inspiration for millionsHappy retirement, @MirzaSania #SaniaMirza #Tennis pic.twitter.com/wgsTkfAe1N — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) February 21, 2023

To an inspiring journey, @MirzaSania!You are one of the finest athletes of this generation and have set a great benchmark so high with your extraordinary performances Happiest retirement to you!#Tennis #India #SaniaMirza pic.twitter.com/OGkgdyv2MD — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 21, 2023

Congratulations on an illustrious and inspiring career @MirzaSania. You’ve been an icon of the sport and a role model to millions! Wish you a happy #retirement.#SaniaMirza #tennis pic.twitter.com/7ScW9Sl6ND— Dr Ranjith Reddy - BRS (@DrRanjithReddy) February 22, 2023

Sania Mirza - An island of hope in a sea of mediocrity …❤️A story of hard work, grit, determination & dedication finally comes to an end. From an emerging Tennis star to one of India’s national sports icons, thank you for all the memories & love…#The_Queen_Retires pic.twitter.com/T9OWIgeiUD — All India Tennis Association (@AITA__Tennis) February 21, 2023

That’s it for Sania Mirza Sania has played her final match, wrapping up her career in Dubai ⚡️#DDFTennis #SaniaMirza pic.twitter.com/qNr2GPSjwz— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) February 21, 2023

First Asian Games Medal at age of 15First Indian to be ranked World No.1 on WTA doubles rankings Six Grand Slam titles 22-year-long professional career Happy retirement, @MirzaSania ❤️#DDFTennis #WTA @WTA pic.twitter.com/1TrSGsyh2U — Dubai Tennis Champs (@DDFTennis) February 21, 2023

A mother to 4-year-old boy Izhaan, Mirza, who had turned pro back in 2003, ended her glorious career with six Grand Slam trophies.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest Sports News here