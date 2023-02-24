Sania Mirza Retires from Tennis, Here's a Look at Her Career Earnings

India’s star tennis player Sania Mirza played her last match as a professional player at the WTA Dubai Duty-Free Championships on Tuesday, February 21. The 36-year-old had partnered with American Madison Keys in the women’s doubles event of the tournament. In her glittering career, Sania achieved great success on the tennis court which brought her tremendous fame and recognition. As the tennis ace won major titles, she secured lucrative endorsement deals. Reportedly, Sania earned around $ 7.2 million (Rs 60 crore) in her stellar career. Sania’s substantial financial rewards through her earnings from WTA tournaments and endorsement deals are a testament to her skill and dedication both on and off the court.

Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Madison Keys lost their first-round match to Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova 6-4 6-0. Despite the defeat, hundreds of fans packed the courtside to celebrate Sania Mirza’a stellar career.

Sania Mirza, a six-time grand slam winner, is among India’s most successful tennis stars. Sania turned pro in 2003 and went on to 43 major career titles. Furthermore, she became the first-ever Indian to rise to number one in the WTA doubles rankings in 2015. In fact, Sania was at the peak of her career in 2015 when she partnered with Swiss legend Martina Hingis. The duo won three straight majors, securing victories at Wimbledon, US Open, and the Australian Open in 2016.

The right-handed Mirza excelled in singles as well, reaching a career-high No.27 before switching to doubles.

In her professional career spanning 20 years, Sania Mirza cultivated a huge fan base and emerged as a tennis trailblazer. It can be said that she became a South Asian icon instead of just an Indian one.

After her retirement, Sania Mirza is set to mentor the women’s Royal Challengers Bangalore cricket team. She opened up about the assignment while speaking to the WTA website.

“The whole concept of me being there has nothing to do with cricket. It actually has to do with the mental aspect of things with these younger girls. They have never been in positions where they’ve had careers, so much money, and millions riding on them. It is very easy to tense up and feel the pressure because there’s so much expectation of you,” Sania was quoted as saying to the WTA website.

Read all the Latest Sports News here