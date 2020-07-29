Sania Mirza Reveals How She Keeps Calm When She and Shoaib Malik Have Bad Days Professionally at the Same Time

Sania Mirza is an accomplished tennis player. Shoaib Malik is a famous cricketer. What happens when both of them have a bad day on the professional front and come back home?

Sania gave a sneak peek into her high-pressure life and felt maintaining mental well-being was of utmost importance.

Sania spoke about how professionally high-pressure environment for both she and her husband and cricketer Shoaib Malik can creep into their home and what she does to keep it sane.

"I do a bit of work with a psychologist and that helps me stay calm. Both me and my husband are in high-pressure environment and imagine both of us have had a bad day and come back to the same house, there needs to be sanity. So, I take help with a psychologist for things like that," Sania Mirza revealed in an Airbnb session.

Amid the times of coronavirus pandemic, when everyone is restricted to their homes as much as possible, negativity can creep in especially for the athletes.

Sania feels having a solid support system at home helps stay motivated and positive in such situations.

"Having a close-knit family helps in mental well-being. You should know your roots and where you are in life, that helps.

"I come from a family of two girls and my parents have let us do things on our own and make our own mistakes. Sometimes they know something we are doing is wrong but they have let us do them and learn from it," Sania shared.

Sania explained how sports has been the biggest teacher for her when it comes to dealing with failures. She said the way sport teaches humility, no school can.

"Sport has taught me to deal with failures and know there will be another day as long as you want it to be. It teaches you to be humble. Every person deals with bad days and unfortunately our bad days is on the paper and everyone gets to comment on it. But we have chosen that.

"You have to put yourself in a bubble and believe in your abilities. It is about the best you can be and not be better than anyone else. Sometimes we have to two matches in a day and if you don't get over one loss, you are going to lose the next one too. That is how sport keep you positive," Sania said.

Sania Mirza's session was a part of Airbnb's a five-day summer festival, featuring more than 100 Olympian and Paralympian Online Experiences.