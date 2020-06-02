Sania Mirza Reveals Husband Shoaib Malik Has Not Met Son Izhaan in Three Months

Life has taken a rollercoaster ride for ace tennis player Sania Mirza, who has not been able to meet her husband Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik for the last three months. As their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik travels with Sania often, Shoaib hasn’t seen the little munchkin either in the last three months.

The tennis star is currently living at her parents’ house in Hyderabad with Izhaan, whereas Shoaib is in Pakistan. The coronavirus outbreak has made it impossible for them to meet each other.

In the ATP’s Tennis United online chat show hosted recently, Sania talked about the difficulties in the current time. Talking to host Bethanie Mattek-Sands, America’s doubles specialist and multiple Grand Slam champion, Sania revealed that Shoaib was away for a tournament when the lockdown was announced.



“It's tough because my husband is in Pakistan and he got stuck midway playing a tournament when they went into lockdown. It's three months now and we don't really know when he'll be able to see Izhaan. So it's not easy, but at least we're safe,” said Sania.

On Eid-ul-Fitr 2020, Sania had shared glimpses of Eid celebration with son Izhaan and sister Anam.

“My rays of sunshine this Eid and every everyday,” she captioned it.



On the occasion of her wedding anniversary on April 12, Sania shared a series of pictures with her husband. “Happy Anniversary @realshoaibmalik… A decade of being married looks like this!! Expectation vs reality,” she wrote in the caption, posting two pictures with extremely different reactions.