Sania Mirza Sails into Women's Doubles Final of Hobart International

Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok defeated Tamara Zidansek and Marie Bouzkova in straight sets to qualify for the women's doubles final at the Hobart International.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 10:52 AM IST
Sania Mirza Sails into Women's Doubles Final of Hobart International
Sania Mirza (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Hobart: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok stormed into the women's doubles final of the Hobart International with a straight-set win over the Slovenian-Czech duo of Tamara Zidansek and Marie Bouzkova here on Friday.

The fifth seeded Indo-Ukrainian pair defeated Zidansek and Bouzkova 7-6 (3) 6-2 in the semifinal clash.

The 33-year-old Sania is returning to the WTA circuit after two years.

During her time away from the game, she battled injury breakdowns before taking a formal break in April 2018 to give birth to her son Izhaan. She is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

