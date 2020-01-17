Sania Mirza Sails into Women's Doubles Final of Hobart International

Hobart: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok stormed into the women's doubles final of the Hobart International with a straight-set win over the Slovenian-Czech duo of Tamara Zidansek and Marie Bouzkova here on Friday.

The fifth seeded Indo-Ukrainian pair defeated Zidansek and Bouzkova 7-6 (3) 6-2 in the semifinal clash.

Nadiia Kichenok and @MirzaSania advance to the @HobartTennis doubles final! They defeat Zidansek and Bouzkova 7-6(3), 6-2. pic.twitter.com/mW1cFFraCx — WTA (@WTA) January 17, 2020

The 33-year-old Sania is returning to the WTA circuit after two years.

During her time away from the game, she battled injury breakdowns before taking a formal break in April 2018 to give birth to her son Izhaan. She is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

