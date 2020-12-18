Sania Mirza shares adorable picture with son Izhaan Mirza Malik and sister Anam Mirza

Indian star tennis player Sania Mirza is making the most of her time away from the WTA tour as she is enjoying spending quality moments with her family. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her son Izhaan Mirza-Malik and her sister Anam Mirza. The trio can be seen having a nice outing on the streets of Dubai, where Mirza is currently staying.

The mother and son can be seen wearing matching outfits posing for the shot, while Izhaan’s aunt clicked a selfie. Izhaan looks handsome in his black Nike tracksuit. “Caught in the moment,” Sania captioned it. The picture has been liked more than 180,000 times on Instagram.

Izhaan, whose “account is managed by my Mumma” and is followed by more than 70,000 users on Instagram, also shared a picture from the outing in which the mother-son duo can be seen playing inside their car. “Just so exciting to sit in the 'caar caaaa'. It's the little pleasures of life that matter,” read the caption.

The doting aunt Anam was of course not going to miss an opportunity of sharing a lovely picture with her nephew. She posted a picture in which the two can be seen sharing an affectionate moment. We are guessing it’s Sania who captured the moment.

“Life is better with you in my arms,” wrote Anam on the post, which has garnered over 21,000 likes.

Although Sania has stayed away from the game as the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world, she has been practicing to get in shape before getting back on the tour. She had missed the tour for more than two years following injuries in 2017 and later due to her pregnancy. She only returned to action in January 2020 at the Hobart International where she went on to win the trophy alongside partner Nadiia Kichenok. However, she could not do much at the Australian Open where she exited in the Round of 64. She could not go deep at the Dubai Duty Free Championships and the Qatar Open as well. She is hopeful of making a decent comeback in 2021.