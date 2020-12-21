Sania Mirza Shares New 'Magnetic' Selfie on Instagram; Fans Show Love

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is currently spending quality time with family in Dubai, on Saturday shared a “magnetic” selfie on Instagram, which as expected, is getting quite popular among her fans.

Wearing a peach coloured top and gold necklace, Mirza looks a bit lost in thought. While she did not offer many clues about that, leaving the fans guessing, the caption on the picture showed an emoticon of a magnet. Needless to mention, she does have a magnetic personality.

The picture has received more than 1,28,000 likes on Instagram and many of her fans have showered their love and blessings in the comments box.

The former WTA world number one in doubles is currently practising in Dubai for her return to the tour. She has stayed away from the game for months now. She last played a competitive match at the Qatar Total Open 2020 at Doha in February this year alongside her French partner Caroline Garcia, before the COVID-19 struck the globe, bringing all the sporting activities to a halt. Both men’s and women’s tennis tours remained suspended for a while. Several important events were postponed or cancelled altogether, including Wimbledon.

Even after the tour resumed, Sania was in no hurry to get back on the court, as she continues to stay close to the family. Now, that the 2020 season is over, she is making the most of the off-season, during which she hopes to get herself in shape for the events to take place early next year, including the Australian Open.

Mirza made a strong comeback at the start of this year, winning the trophy at the Hobart International in January alongside her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok. She, however, could not keep up the same intensity as she lost in the Round of 64 of the Australian Open and then in round of 16 at the Dubai Duty Free Championships. She is hopeful of making another inspired comeback in the next season.