Sania Mirza Shares Snapshots From Sister Anam's Mehendi Ceremony

The sister of tennis star Sania Mirza, Anam is all set to tie the knot to Asad, son of former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. The wedding festivities of the lovebirds had already begun. The Indian tennis player took to official Instagram handle to share pictures from Anam's mehendi ceremony, which took place on Monday.

She shared pictures with the beautiful bride-to-be, with the caption, "Mehendi night #AbBasAnamHi @anammirzaaa"

While Anam can be seen wearing a colourful lehenga, with shades of yellow, pink, green, red, blue and white along with blue dupatta, the elder sister is wearing a red and black lehenga, with a black top.

She also shared a complete family picture, along with the sister, her parents, and son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sania gave a sneak peek into her make up before the ceremony, along with pictures of 'Team Bride.'

A few days back, she also shared the glimpses of Anam's bridal shower, with the caption, "Let's get you married my baby girl."

She looked stylish in a red dress with black heels, while the bride-to-be wore a white top with a pink skirt.

Back in September, Anam hinted at her upcoming wedding when she shared photos from her bachelorette trip to Paris. This will be a second marriage for Anam Mirza, who separated from businessman Akbar Rasheed last year.

