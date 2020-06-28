Sania Mirza Shares Video of Adorable Conversation with Son Izhaan Mirza-Malik

Sania Mirza is spending time with her son Izhaan Mirza-Malik inside her house in Hyderabad as coronavirus continues to cripple the Indian society.

Sania recently revealed that Izhaan and his father and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik have not met as the latter has also been locked down in his home country and she doesn't know when they'll be able to meet. She said it was difficult for the little boy.

Sania, on Sunday, shared an adorable video of herself with Izhaan, where they speak a sentence about Shoaib as well.

In the video, Sania is making Izhaan express the characteristics of the names she is taking. She started with saying dog to which Izhaan makes the sound of a dog.

Thereafter, she asks Izhaan what "Asad khalu" (Asad is Anam Mirza's husband and Mohammad Azharuddin's son) does, to which the boy responds by showing the sign of a boundary.

Sania then asks "what does Baba (Shoaib Malik) do?" and Izhaan showed the 'six' sign.

Then Sania asks for a hi5 from Izhaan and they share a little laughter.

Sania captioned the video as, "Asad khaalu hits a 4 but Baba hits a 6. he might be a bit biased @izhaan.mirzamalik #Myizzy."

Recently, Sania was also involved in a funny bhabhi-devar banter with Babar Azam when she jokingly threatened to kill him and also forbidded himself from crashing at the couch of her house.

On International Olympic Day, Sania Mirza had spoken of how coming just short at the Rio Olympics fuelled her desire to complete the job at Tokyo and that is what she is striving for.

"Playing in the Olympics is obviously a dream and I have been able to fulfill that dream a number of times in my life. I came one short last time to be able to win that medal and that has driven me to be here today to try and compete at another Olympics, which is going to happen next year," she said in a video by Team India.