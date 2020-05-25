SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sania Mirza Shares Warm Greetings and an Adorable Photo with Son Izhaan on Eid-ul-Fitr

Sania Mirza and Izhaan (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Sania Mirza and Izhaan (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Sania Mirza also had a special message on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Share this:

Tennis player Sania Mirza has special advice for all those celebrating Eid. Keeping in view the threat of coronavirus and phase four of lockdown in place, the player has advised everyone to stay indoors "with and for" their loved ones on the special day.

While Eid meant jubilant congregations and gaiety every year, any sort of gathering has been banned this year because of the highly infectious virus. Sania seemed to have been channelling good vibes through her Twitter posts.

In another tweet, the player wrote, "This eid, there is a lot to be thankful and grateful for. This eid, let’s all come together while staying apart and wish for a better world and mercy from our creator in these hard times that the world is going through...."

Later in the day, the 33-year-old shared a picture with her 'Izzy' on her social media handle. In the adorable photo, the player can be seen smiling at her son Izhaan Mirza Malik as the toddler poses for the camera. Both can be seen twinning with each other in gorgeous white attire. She captioned the post as "Eid vibes".

Earlier, she had commented on how the Eid this year was different from all the previous years' celebration. She had urged people to "think a little more about the needy,a little more about the less fortunate, a little more about the ones fighting for their lives and about the ones that have lost their lives due to a pandemic".


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading