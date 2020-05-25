Sania Mirza Shares Warm Greetings and an Adorable Photo with Son Izhaan on Eid-ul-Fitr

Tennis player Sania Mirza has special advice for all those celebrating Eid. Keeping in view the threat of coronavirus and phase four of lockdown in place, the player has advised everyone to stay indoors "with and for" their loved ones on the special day.

While Eid meant jubilant congregations and gaiety every year, any sort of gathering has been banned this year because of the highly infectious virus. Sania seemed to have been channelling good vibes through her Twitter posts.

In another tweet, the player wrote, "This eid, there is a lot to be thankful and grateful for. This eid, let’s all come together while staying apart and wish for a better world and mercy from our creator in these hard times that the world is going through...."

Later in the day, the 33-year-old shared a picture with her 'Izzy' on her social media handle. In the adorable photo, the player can be seen smiling at her son Izhaan Mirza Malik as the toddler poses for the camera. Both can be seen twinning with each other in gorgeous white attire. She captioned the post as "Eid vibes".

Earlier, she had commented on how the Eid this year was different from all the previous years' celebration. She had urged people to "think a little more about the needy,a little more about the less fortunate, a little more about the ones fighting for their lives and about the ones that have lost their lives due to a pandemic".