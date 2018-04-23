Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik Expecting First Child, Make Announcement on Twitter

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are all set to experience the joy of parenthood for the first time. The couple took to Twitter to make this special announcement. The Indian tennis ace tweeted saying, #BabyMirzaMalik 👶🏽❤️Shoaib Malik also shared the same picture with the same caption.Earlier this year, Sania had said at an event that she wanted a daughter whenever she decides to start a family. She then said she would want her child’s surname to be ‘Mirza Malik’.“Today I will tell you a secret. My husband and I have spoken about ti and we have decided that whenever we a child, the child will have Mirza Malik as a surname,” explained the tennis star during a panel discussion on ‘gender bias’ at the Goa Fest 2018. “So that’s where we stand as a family including my husband. He actually wants a daughter.”The duo hit the headlines in the year 2010 when they announced their marriage. Malik is a former Pakistani cricket captain while Sania Mirza is India's most decorated female tennis player ever. She ended 2016 as the world's top ranked doubles female tennis player and has three doubles and three mixed doubles Grand Slam titles to her name.She has a total of 41 career WTA titles. Her only singles title came at the Indian Open in 2005.Shoaib Malik was part of the ICC Champions Trophy winning Pakistan team which defeated India in the final.