Sania Mirza Tweets After Pakistan Beat New Zealand, Fans Thank Shoaib Malik For Not Playing

Fans chose to credit Pakistan's win over New Zealand in the World to the fact Sania Mirza's husband Shoaib Malik did not play.

Updated:June 27, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
Sania Mirza Tweets After Pakistan Beat New Zealand, Fans Thank Shoaib Malik For Not Playing
Sania Mirza was trolled by fans for her tweet on Pakistan-New Zealand match (Photo Credit: Reuters and Twitter/Sania Mirza)
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets on Wednesday to revive their hopes of reaching the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals, as Babar Azam scored an unbeaten century.

New Zealand, unbeaten in their first six games of the tournament, remained second in the standings behind Australia and should still make the last four comfortably while Pakistan are now only one point behind hosts England in fourth.

Sania Mirza took to social media to celebrate the win as the Indian tennis ace lauded the Pakistan team's resurgence in the last two games.

"What an incredibly great leveler sport can be," Sania Mirza posted on Twitter.

Fans though chose to thank her husband Shoaib Malik for not playing, whose exclusion from the playing XI has coincided with an upturn in Pakistan's fortunes in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Shoaib Malik's last outing in this edition of the Cricket World Cup was against arch-rivals India, in which he was dismissed for a duck.

In his place came in Harris Sohail, who went onto to score back-to-back half-centuries as Pakistan won both those matches.

Incidentally this is not the first time that Mirza and Malik have come in the public eye in the World Cup, as a video of them had gone viral - where they allegedly seen at a 'Sisha bar' just the night before the India-Pakistan clash.

“Having served my country for +20 years in Intl Cricket, it’s sad that I have to clarify things related to my personal life. The videos are from 13th June and not 15th,” Malik had come out to clarify.

Pakistan still have two games left in the 50-over World Cup - against Afghanistan and Bangladesh - and need to win both those matches to keep their hopes alive of finishing the league stage among the top four sides.

