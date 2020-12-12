Sania Mirza Shows How to Earn Weekend Cheat Meals in New Workout Video

While the pandemic put her plans of making a comeback to the court on a backburner, Sania Mirza is hustling to upkeep with her fitness. The ace Indian tennis star was ready to take the tennis world by a storm this year if her hard-fought comeback victory in January 2020 at the WTA Hobart International doubles was an indication. Last month, the six-time Grand Slam winner revealed that after her pregnancy she wasn't sure about returning to the tennis court. She shared that after putting on 23 kgs she wasn't certain if she will ever be able to be fit enough to play tennis again.

Sania might be still in contemplation as far as her court appearance is concerned but she is keeping busy in order to stay in shape. In a recently shared video, Sania is seen working out hard in the gym. The 34-year-old shared that pilates teaches one patience, slow counts, core strength, balance, and muscles that one isn't aware of.

Dressed in pink tee and printed leggings, Sania shows an important pilates drill. Sharing the video on her official Instagram handle, she wrote, "Working it to earn my weekend cheat meals. pilates teaches you patience, slow counts muscles you never knew you had core strength and balance.."

Following the birth of her son, Izhaan in 2018, Sania with the help of workout regimes and very strict diets lost 26 kgs. She returned to court as she loves playing tennis. Sania also mentioned the documentary 'Being Serena', which is based on the life of multiple Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, that the American inspired her. Williams too made a comeback to the tennis court after giving birth.

Meanwhile, Sania is all set to make her foray in the digital space. She will debut with a web series called, 'MTV Nishedh Alone Together'. Sania will feature in the show that is focussed to create awareness among the youth about Tuberculosis (TB) in a unique and effective way.