Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Sania Mirza Sizzles in Purple and Pink Lehenga at Sister Anam's Sangeet Ceremony

Sania Mirza shared a number of photographs from her sister Anam's sangeet ceremony.

News18 Sports

Updated:December 11, 2019, 2:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sania Mirza Sizzles in Purple and Pink Lehenga at Sister Anam's Sangeet Ceremony
Sania Mirza at her sister Anam's sangeet ceremony. (Photo Credit: @mirzasaniar)

Sania Mirza's sister Anam wedding ceremonies are in full swing and the two sisters have been flooding the social media with pictures and videos from the ceremonies. The latest to join the collection are some stunning pictures from the sangeet function.

Sania took to Instagram to share a couple of her solo pictures from the sangeet, where she is wearing a purple and pink lehenga and looks absolutely stunning.

Sania also shared a close up shot of hers, highlighting her jewelry and make-up.

View this post on Instagram

????

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

The bride Anam also took to Instagram to share a number of her pictures from the sangeet ceremony, including one with Sania's son Izhaan Mirza-Malik. She captioned the photo, "Not without my baby boy."

Anam-Izhaan

(Photo Credit: @anammirzaaa)

Anam also shared a family photo, which includes Izhaan, Sania and their parents, and captioned it as, "My world".

View this post on Instagram

My world ?

A post shared by Anam Mirza (@anammirzaaa) on

Anam also shared a few solo pictures highlighting her outfit, jewelry and make-up for the occasion. Anam is wearing a grey lehenga with purple embroidery on it.

In her stories, Anam has shared a boomerang posted by @ananyaroy 7, where she can be seen dancing and having a gala time at her sangeet.

Sania also shared a photo of herself, Anam and their mother and captioned it, "My happiness".

View this post on Instagram

My happiness ??

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

Anam is set to get married to Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asad. Anam is a fashion stylist by profession and Sania is mostly styled by her for events.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram