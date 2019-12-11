Sania Mirza Sizzles in Purple and Pink Lehenga at Sister Anam's Sangeet Ceremony
Sania Mirza shared a number of photographs from her sister Anam's sangeet ceremony.
Sania Mirza at her sister Anam's sangeet ceremony. (Photo Credit: @mirzasaniar)
Sania Mirza's sister Anam wedding ceremonies are in full swing and the two sisters have been flooding the social media with pictures and videos from the ceremonies. The latest to join the collection are some stunning pictures from the sangeet function.
Sania took to Instagram to share a couple of her solo pictures from the sangeet, where she is wearing a purple and pink lehenga and looks absolutely stunning.
Sania also shared a close up shot of hers, highlighting her jewelry and make-up.
The bride Anam also took to Instagram to share a number of her pictures from the sangeet ceremony, including one with Sania's son Izhaan Mirza-Malik. She captioned the photo, "Not without my baby boy."
(Photo Credit: @anammirzaaa)
Anam also shared a family photo, which includes Izhaan, Sania and their parents, and captioned it as, "My world".
Anam also shared a few solo pictures highlighting her outfit, jewelry and make-up for the occasion. Anam is wearing a grey lehenga with purple embroidery on it.
In her stories, Anam has shared a boomerang posted by @ananyaroy 7, where she can be seen dancing and having a gala time at her sangeet.
Sania also shared a photo of herself, Anam and their mother and captioned it, "My happiness".
Anam is set to get married to Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asad. Anam is a fashion stylist by profession and Sania is mostly styled by her for events.
