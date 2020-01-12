Sania Mirza to be Back to Tennis Action at Hobart International With Partner Nadiia Kichenok
Sania Mirza will make her comeback after sabbatical for motherhood along with her partner Nadiia Kichenok at Hobart International.
Sania Mirza. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Hobart: Sania Mirza and her partner Nadiia Kichenok have been drawn to meet Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia and Miyu Kato of Japan in their opening round at the Hobart International, the first tournament the Indian ace will compete in her comeback bid.
The unseeded Indo-Ukrainian team may run into Spanish fourth seeds Georgina Garcia Perez and Sara Sorribes Tormo in the quarterfinals.
The Spanish players had reached three WTA tour finals in 2019 season and won two of them.
Sania is returning to the circuit after two years, having started a family with Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik.
Meanwhile, Sania has decided to pair with compatriot Rohan Bopanna at the Australian Open as Rajeev Ram, with whom she had originally planned to play at the first Grand Slam of the season, has pulled out. Sania and Rohan had last played in the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Bopanna began the season in splendid fashion winning the ATP Qatar Open with Wesley Koolhof.
Last year also Bopanna had begun with a title win in Pune with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ashmit Patel, Mahekk Chahal Call off Engagement, Separate After 5 Years of Relationship
- WATCH: Dog Honks Impatiently After Owner Leaves Him Alone in Car to Go Shopping
- India vs Australia | Coach Camped Out Last Night to Check on Dew: Kane Richardson
- Cricket Fans Go Berserk As Marcus Stoinis Slams Historic Century in Big Bash League Game
- Pune Police Had the Perfect Response to Twitter User Asking Them for Woman's Phone Number