Sania Mirza Trains Hard for Wimbledon, Tokyo Olympics: WATCH

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has shared a video of her putting in some hard work in the gym as she prepares for the grasscourt season in England and the Tokyo Olympics to follow.

She uploaded a video where she can be seen doing various drills to work on her core strength, mobility and general fitness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The 34-year-old Mirza has not played on tour since the WTA 1000 Dubai Open in March. She wanted to play at the Nottingham Open in England this week but had to miss out on it due to the 10-day quarantine rule for travellers flying from India. Following a special request, the UK government also granted a visa to Mirza’s 2-year-old son so that he may travel with her to England this month.

Mirza is set to play tune-up tournaments to the Wimbledon in Birmingham (starting June 14) and Eastbourne (June 21) before competing at the biggest grass-court tournament in tennis from June 28. After that, she will be expected to travel to Tokyo for the Olympics, where she is most likely to team up with Ankita Raina in the women’s doubles event. Her protected ranking of No. 9 will see her gain a direct entry in the doubles event at the Olympics.

Mirza, a TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme)-supported athlete, had spent over two years away from tennis on maternity leave till last year. She won her first event on return, the Hobart Open in January last year, before again having to stop because of the pandemic.

Mirza, who has so far competed in three Olympic Games – 2008 Beijing, 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro – is also set to equal the record for the most number of Olympic appearances for an Indian female athlete — four. Track athlete Shiny Abraham Wilson is currently the only Indian female athlete to have participated in four Olympics.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here