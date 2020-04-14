Sania Mirza Waiting to Get Back to Tennis Court as Coronavirus Halts Sports

Hyderabad: With the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, sporting events across the globe have either been cancelled or suspended and India's star tennis player Sania Mirza cannot wait to go back to the tennis court.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Waiting to play tennis again like."

Waiting to play tennis again like 🎾 ⏳

📸- @avigowariker pic.twitter.com/RUZaNRjHHf — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 14, 2020

Earlier, Sania had made her displeasure known as there has been a rise in the number of ‘cooking' posts that celebrities are putting out on social media as they stay indoors to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Sania feels posting such pictures in these times is unwanted.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Aren't we done with posting cooking videos and food pictures yet ? Just spare a thought - there are hundreds of thousands of ppl, specially in our side of the world starving to death and struggling to find food once a day if they are lucky."

After giving birth to her child in October 2018, Sania returned to the court in January this year. She clinched the women's doubles title at Hobart International, pairing up with Nadiia Kichenok, in her comeback competition.

Sania recently shared a photo of her son with a tennis racquet in hand, looking confused. "I am pretty sure he's thinking what the fuss is all about? #IzhaanMirzaMalik". Sania said in her Twitter post.

Sania last played at the Qatar Open in February. She has helped raise Rs 1.25 crore in one week which will help close to 1 lakh people in need during the 21-day lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.