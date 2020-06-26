Sania Mirza's Bhabhi-Devar Banter with Babar Azam Will Leave you in Splits

India tennis champion Sania Mirza is a much-loved figure in Pakistan as well after her marriage to cricketer Shoaib Malik. She enjoys love and adoration from people of both the countries and many in the Pakistan cricket fraternity address her as bhabhi or sister-in-law.

Sania recently playfully threatened the skipper of Pakistan's ODI team Babar Azam in a live chat. It all happened during a conversation between Shoaib Malik and Babar Azam on Instagram.

Shoaib and Babar talked about a wide array of topics regarding the sport. When the conversation took a more fun turn, Shoaib asked Babar to name his favourite bhabhi. To this, the top order batsman replied that it was former captain Sarfraz Ahmed's wife Khushbakht.

This did not sit well with Shoaib's better half and Sania left a threatening comment on the chat.

She wrote, "I will kill you!" In another comment, she also wrote that she would no longer allow Babar to crash on their couch anymore. "No more sleeping on our couch anymore," she added.

It looked like Babar fell prey to Shoaib's tricky question as choosing a favourite bhabhi would mean that someone would certainly be not pleased.

Former Pakistan cricketer Azhar Mahmood's wife, Ebba Qureshi also commented on the interesting banter. She wrote, "Maar dalungi", adding another comment soon, "Nice, thanks. You're not invited anymore".

Shoaib Malik was in the news earlier this week after batting for the resumption of cricketing ties between India and Pakistan. The 38-year-old all-rounder had said that world cricket needs India-Pak matches the same way it needs the Ashes.