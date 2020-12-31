Sania Mirza’s Latest Picture Will Cheer Up Your Instagram Feed

Tennis star Sania Mirza treated her online family with a stunning picture of herself. She took to her official Instagram handle to post a sun-kissed photo. In the image which has enchanted her fans, Sania is dressed in a pretty ethnic wear set. The Indian sports star is posing from a garden swing, looking like a vision to behold.

Sania opted for a flowy sheer ensemble in pristine hue. She added a dash of brightness to her long traditional outfit by including a pretty yellow coloured printed dupatta. Sania kept her makeup elegant and accessorised her look with a chunky pair of earrings. While sharing the picture, Sania simply added flying bird emojis to caption it as if to represent the symbolic motifs on her dress.

Several fans and followers reacted to the post in the comments space. Sania’s close friend, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh also left a comment for the picture.

Currently, Sania and her husband, former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik and his family is enjoying a trip in Dubai. Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood also accompanied them. Sania has been actively sharing updates and treating fans with pictures regularly on social media. The 34-year-old recently shared a moment with family at Dubai's Desert Safari. The tennis star’s "expectation vs reality" post captured the cricketers with their wives and children hanging out amid the sands of the desert.

Sania, however, got a few perfect solo clicks as she posed against the setting sun. She wrote, “Magic hour needs no filter #shotoniphone12promax.”

Shoaib, on the other hand, seized some magical father-son moments. He shared a few endearing pictures with Izhaan Mirza Malik and wrote, “Sunsets and Izhaan have to be two of my favorite things in the world.”

The former World No. 1 has confirmed her tennis comeback on the court, early next year.