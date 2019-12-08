Sania Mirza's Sister Anam Feels Grateful, Shares Snaps of Her Bridal Shower on Social Media
Anam Mirza is set to get married to Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asad this month.
Anam Mirza (L) and Sania. (Photo Credit: @mirzasaniar)
Anam Mirza, sister of India's tennis star Sania Mirza, is set to get married this month and ahead of that, her bridal shower has lit up the social media space. In October, Sania ended all speculations and confirmed that her sister Anam and Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asad are going to tie the knot.
The bride herself took to social media to post pictures from her bridal shower, that happened on Saturday, and said that she had been feeling grateful for a "whole week" with the love that was being showed on her.
"Life happens, and there are moments you feel so damn grateful. I've been feeling that for an whole week now. While life was happening I looked around yesterday at my Bridal Shower and I realised I've been lucky enough to find the best of friends and family. Absolutely thrilled and grateful. Let's kick start #AbBasAnamHi officially," Anam wrote as she posted a number of pictures and a small video.
View this post on Instagram
Sania also took to Instagram and posted a photograph of herself with the bride and said, "Let's get you married my baby girl."
When Sania had confirmed Anam's marriage to Asad, she had also mentioned that they were all excited about the event and had also shared that they had already been on her bachelorette trip.
"She (Anam) is actually getting married in December. We just came back from her bachelorette trip in Paris. We are really excited," Sania told Times of India.
"She is marrying a lovely boy. His name is Asad and he happens to be the son of Mohammad Azharuddin and we are really excited about it," Sania was quoted as saying.
Anam is a fashion stylist by profession and Sania is mostly styled by her for events.
