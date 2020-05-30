Sania Mirza's Sister Anam Shares Pictures from Her First Eid With Husband Asad, Mohammad Azharuddin

Tennis star Sania Mirza’s sister Anam shared a lovely picture with her husband, Asad from their first Eid-ul-Fitr as a married couple. Anam got married to Mohammad Asaduddin, son of former Indian men's cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin, in December last year.

She uploaded a picture on Instagram wherein Anam and Asad are seen “giving each other extremely over-excited eid hugs”.

The post was captioned as, “giving each other extremely over excited eid hugs cause we can't hug anyone else. our first eid together, hoping you're all home, safe and grateful. Eid Mubarak from us #Eid #EidMubarak.”

Asad left a fire emoji in the comments. Singer Neeti Mohan said, “Pehli Eid Mubarak you guys.”

“Eid Mubarak lovebirds!,” wrote actor Ashish Chowdhry.

Anam’s next upload shows a delightful picture of hers with Sania and son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

Both sisters look stunning in beautiful traditional attires and the little boy is seen wearing a violet sleeveless jacket over white kurta-pyjama.

Anam wrote in the caption, “ain't no eid without you two. #Eid2020”

This Eid was a little more special for Anam as it was her first Eid celebration with family post marriage.

She added another happy click where Anam’s father-in-law, Azharuddin also makes an appearance. In the photo, Anam is holding Asad’s arm as the three smile for the cameras.

“our first eid together as a fam, “ reads the post.