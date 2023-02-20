Sania Miza-Madison Keys vs Veronika Kudermetova- Luidmila Samsonova Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Match Live?

India’s star tennis player Sania Mirza will take to the court for one last time as a professional player at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on February 20. The tennis ace will team up with Madison Keys against the Russian duo of Veronika Kudermetova and Luidmila Samsonova in Round 32 of the women’s doubles event.

The Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 is the first WTA 1000 event of the 2023 season and Sania has historically fared well in this tournament. Therefore, it isn’t really surprising that the veteran player decided to end her stellar professional career at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Sania, who has won six Grand Slam titles in her 22-year-long career, announced in January that she will retire after the Dubai tournament. Besides, Sania had played well in women’s doubles at Australian Open. Therefore, fans are hoping that the 36-year-old can end her career on a high by going all the way at this year’s Dubai Tennis Championships.

Ahead of the match between Sania Miza-Madison Keys and Veronika Kudermetova-Luidmila Samsonova, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Sania Miza-Madison Keys and Veronika Kudermetova-Luidmila Samsonova be played?

The match between Sania Miza-Madison Keys and Veronika Kudermetova-Luidmila Samsonova will be played on February 20.

Where will the match between Sania Miza-Madison Keys and Veronika Kudermetova-Luidmila Samsonova be played?

The match between Sania Miza-Madison Keys and Veronika Kudermetova-Luidmila Samsonova will be played at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Garhoud.

At what time will the match between Sania Miza-Madison Keys and Veronika Kudermetova-Luidmila Samsonova begin?

The match between Sania Miza-Madison Keys and Veronika Kudermetova-Luidmila Samsonova will begin at 7:35 pm IST on February 20.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Sania Miza-Madison Keys and Veronika Kudermetova-Luidmila Samsonova?

The match between Sania Miza-Madison Keys and Veronika Kudermetova-Luidmila Samsonova will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Sania Miza-Madison Keys and Veronika Kudermetova-Luidmila Samsonova?

The match between Sania Miza-Madison Keys and Veronika Kudermetova-Luidmila Samsonova will be live-streamed live on Tennis TV.

