Sanjay Manjrekar Blocks Michael Vaughan on Twitter After Fresh Jibe Over Jadeja, Sparks Meme Fest

Former India batsman-turned-pundit Sanjay Manjrekar has blocked former England captain Michael Vaughan on social micro-blogging site Twitter, the latter posted on Tuesday.

The two former cricketers have been taking jibes at each other for some time now, ultimately resulting in the Indian commentator blocking his English counterpart on Twitter.

The 'banter' had started when Manjrekar had called Ravindra Jadeja a 'bits and pieces' player in an interview.

"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," Manjrekar had said.

Ravindra Jadeja did not like Manjrekar's comment and took to Twitter to say that he has had enough of Manjrekar's 'verbal diarrhoea'.

"Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar (sic.)," Jadeja tweeted.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

In the very next match, Jadeja was picked to play against Sri Lanka and the all-rounder performed brilliantly.

Impressed by Jadeja's performance, Manjrekar had called him a 'street-smart' cricketer while on commentary duty.

Ahead of Tuesday's ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand, Manjrekar had taken to social media to predict an Indian playing XI, with Jadeja finding a place in the side.

Michael Vaughan decided to pull Manjrekar's leg for his u-turn but Manjrekar also retorted with a clarification.

During the match, as Ravindra Jadeja took 1 wicket and gave away just 34 runs from his quota of 10 overs. Vaughan posted, "Bloody hell Bits & Piece can Spin it...."

Bloody hell Bits & Piece can Spin it .... #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

Soon after Vaughan posted on Twitter that he had been blocked by Manjrekar.

BREAKING NEWS .. I have been blocked by @sanjaymanjrekar .. !!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

Fans though decided to flood the tweet with memes in the replies. Here are a few:

