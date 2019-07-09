Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Sanjay Manjrekar Blocks Michael Vaughan on Twitter After Fresh Jibe Over Jadeja, Sparks Meme Fest

Michael Vaughan announced on that he has been blocked on Twitter by Sanjay Manjrekar after their public argument on Ravindra Jadeja.

News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2019, 7:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sanjay Manjrekar Blocks Michael Vaughan on Twitter After Fresh Jibe Over Jadeja, Sparks Meme Fest
Sanjay Manjrekar blocked Michael Vaughan on twitter (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Former India batsman-turned-pundit Sanjay Manjrekar has blocked former England captain Michael Vaughan on social micro-blogging site Twitter, the latter posted on Tuesday.

The two former cricketers have been taking jibes at each other for some time now, ultimately resulting in the Indian commentator blocking his English counterpart on Twitter.

The 'banter' had started when Manjrekar had called Ravindra Jadeja a 'bits and pieces' player in an interview.

"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," Manjrekar had said.

Ravindra Jadeja did not like Manjrekar's comment and took to Twitter to say that he has had enough of Manjrekar's 'verbal diarrhoea'.

"Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar (sic.)," Jadeja tweeted.

In the very next match, Jadeja was picked to play against Sri Lanka and the all-rounder performed brilliantly.

Impressed by Jadeja's performance, Manjrekar had called him a 'street-smart' cricketer while on commentary duty.

Ahead of Tuesday's ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand, Manjrekar had taken to social media to predict an Indian playing XI, with Jadeja finding a place in the side.

Michael Vaughan decided to pull Manjrekar's leg for his u-turn but Manjrekar also retorted with a clarification.

During the match, as Ravindra Jadeja took 1 wicket and gave away just 34 runs from his quota of 10 overs. Vaughan posted, "Bloody hell Bits & Piece can Spin it...."

Soon after Vaughan posted on Twitter that he had been blocked by Manjrekar.

Fans though decided to flood the tweet with memes in the replies. Here are a few:

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram