Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Sanjeev Rajput, Shooter

Sanjeev Rajput was born in Jagadhri, Yamunanagar district of Haryana, on January 5, 1981 and had a quite humble upbringing. His father was Krishan Lal Rajput who worked as a street vendor. At 18, he joined Indian Navy as a sailor.

It was during his service in the navy that he developed an interest in shooting. He already had the aptitude of a great shooter, and it only got better during his training at sea.

By participating in Inter-Ship competitions, the ace shooter started professional shooting in 2001. Until then, he used to practice shooting with fellow navy colleagues on the ship informally by fixing a target on the quarterdeck with long sticks and clips, then using pistols, carbines, and big bore rifles.

He has been a stellar shooter bringing laurels to the country over the years.

Sanjeev won three gold and a silver medal at SAF Games in Islamabad, 2004. At the National Championship in October 2004, he won back-to-back finals on the last day of the National Championship at Reoti Ranges, with two different weapons.

Sanjeev, at the International Shooting Competition of Hannover held in 2008, won two gold medals: one in 10m air rifle individual and the other in 10m air rifle team. In 2009, he won 4 gold and two silver at the SAG Shooting Championship, Dhaka.

He resigned in 2014 from his position as a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Navy.

Sanjeev emerged as a National Champion in 50m air rifle 3 positions at the National Shooting Championship in Bhopal, in 2019. The 2008 Beijing Games marked his Olympics debut. H

He received the Arjuna Award in 2010, along with that he was also adjudged as Services Best Sports Person for the year 2009-2010.

Age – 40

Sports/Discipline – Shooter

Working Ranking – 6

First Olympic Games – Beijing Olympics, 2008

Major Achievements

ISSF World Cup

• Gold – 50m Rifle 3 Positions, 2010 Chandwagon

• Silver – 10m Air Rifle, 2010 Sydney

• Silver – 50m Rifle 3 Positions, 2016 Baku

• Silver – 50m Rifle 3 Positions, 2019 Rio de Janeiro

• Gold – 50m Rifle 3 Positions, 2021 New Delhi

Asian Shooting Championship

• Second place – 50m Rifle 3rd position, 2007 Kuwait

• Team Bronze – 50m Rifle 3rd position, 2007 Kuwait

• Team Silver – 50m rifle Prone, 2007 Kuwait

Commonwealth Championships

• Gold – 50m air rifle 3 positions, 2005 Melbourne

• Bronze – 50m air rifle prone, 2006 Melbourne

• Gold – 50m rifle 3 positions, 2010 Delhi

• Gold – 50 m rifle 3 positions pairs, 2010 Delhi

• Gold – 50 m rifle 3 positions badge, 2010 Delhi

• Silver – 10 m air rifle, 2010 Delhi

• Silver – 50m rifle 3 positions, 2017 Brisbane

Commonwealth Games

• Gold – 50m rifle 3 positions, 2018 Gold Coast

• Silver – 50m rifle 3 positions, 2014 Glasgow

• Bronze – 50m rifle prone position singles, 2006 Melbourne

Asian Games

• Team Silver – 10m Air rifle, 2010 Guangzhou, China

• Bronze – 50m air rifle 3 positions, 2006 Doha, Qatar

• Three gold medals – South Asian Games in Islamabad, 2004

• Silver – South Asian Games in Islamabad, 2004

• Bronze – 10m air rifle team, 2014 Incheon

• Silver – 50m rifle 3 positions, 2018 Jakarta Palembang

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

When Sanjeev clinched a silver in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions in the 2019 Rio de Janeiro World Cup, the ace shooter booked his Tokyo Olympics quota.

Recent Performances

He secured an Olympic quota four times since the 2008 Games. On February 12, 2021, in the T4 national selection trial, the two-time Olympian won gold in the men’s 50m Rifle 3P. The seasoned shooter won three out of the four trials held this year. His qualifying score of the four trials was a top-class 1182. In the finals, his was the season-high score of 463.1. He is in some great form in the lead up to the Olympics.

