Sanju, Saneh and Bhateri Move to Semis; Mansi Loses After Promising Start
Sanju, Saneh and Bhateri Move to Semis; Mansi Loses After Promising Start

India's Sanju Devi in action against Luisa Scheel of Germany (United World Wrestling)

Saneh hardly had any problem in dispatching Kseniya Patapovich in her opening round and remained untroubled against Mongolia's Tsogzolmaa Dorjsuren, winning 7-0.

A tenacious Sanju Devi (62kg) and a confident Saneh (72kg) entered the semifinals of the junior wrestling world championships while Bhateri also joined them in the last-four stage, taking advantage of a favourable draw, here on Thursday. She may not look athletic but Sanju was quick with her moves and reflexes as she beat Germany’s Lusia Schrel 5-2 and then erased a 0-3 deficit to edge past Croatia’s Iva Geric 4-3 in the quarterfinals.

Saneh hardly had any problem in dispatching Kseniya Patapovich of Belarus 6-2 in her opening round and remained untroubled against Mongolia’s Tsogzolmaa Dorjsuren, winning 7-0. Saneh’s four-pointer on a double-leg attack stood out.

In other matches involving Indian girls, Pinki (53kg) made a promising start to lead 5-4 and 7-6 with a terrific four-point throw but Turkey’s Emine Cakmak never looked in a jittery as she pulled off timely take-down moves to snatch the bout with a 12-7 scoreline. Mansi, competing in 57kg category, began with a confident 16-4 win over American Claire Marie Dicugno but was outplayed by Turkey’s Elvira Kamaloglu 1-9 in the quarterfinals.

Elvira effected two stunning four-pointer on counter-attacks to pull away.

first published:August 19, 2021, 15:41 IST