Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian and Samayara Panwar Win at Iran Junior International

Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian and Samayara Panwar secured the Under-19 boys and girls’ singles titles respectively at the Iran Junior International Series badminton tournament here on Friday.

While top seed Subramanian got the better of Ali Hayati of Iran 21-17 21-17 in the boys’ singles final, Panwar defeated another Iranian, Ferdous Foroughi 21-14 21-15 in girls’ singles summit clash.

Panwar was also in the fray for the girls doubles crown, but lost in the final.

