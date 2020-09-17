Santiago Mosquera Has Hat Trick, FC Dallas Beats Rapids 4-1

FRISCO, Texas: Santiago Mosquera had FC Dallas first hat trick since 2018 in a 4-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night.

Mosqueras first goal, a one-touch finish at the penalty spot, came on an assist from Michael Barrios to give Dallas a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute. Mosquera made it 3-0 in the 57th by intercepting a back pass and finishing on a fast break. Mosquera capitalized on a failed clearance of a corner kick in 78th and slotted it inside the far post.

The last hat trick for Dallas was from Barrios on July 28, 2018, at Sporting Kansas City.

Dallas (4-2-4) has won its last four home games against Colorado (3-4-4), making its series record 25-8-6 at Toyota Stadium.

Franco Jara headed in a corner kick in the opening minutes of the second half for a 2-0 lead. Colorado got on the board in the 63rd on Andre Shinyashiki’s goal.

WHITECAPS 3, IMPACT 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia: Fredy Montero scored twice and Vancouver beat Montreal, giving Toronto FC the top spot in the MLS round-robin portion of the Canadian Championship.

Montreal needed a victory to top the three-team competition. Toronto will face the winner of the Canadian Premier League finale between the Forge FC of Hamilton, Ontario, and HFX Wanderers of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Cristian Dajome also scored for Vancouver (4-7-0). Romell Quioto scored for the Impact (5-5-1). On Sunday, the Impact beat the Whitecaps 4-2 in Montreal.

The game was the last scheduled contest in Canada this season. The three Canadian teams will travel to the U.S. for their next three matchups.

EARTHQUAKES 1, TIMBERS 1, TIE

SAN JOSE, Calif.: Valeri Qazaishvili scored in the 76th minute and San Jose tied Portland.

San Jose (2-4-5) will host Portland (4-4-3) again Saturday night.

Yimmi Char gave Portland the lead in the 33rd on an assist from brother Diego, becoming the sixth pair of brothers in MLS history to connect on a goal.