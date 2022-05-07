Santiago Nieva Steps Down as High Performance Director of Indian Boxing Team

Santiago Nieva has stepped down from his role as Indian boxing team’s High Performance Director.

Nieva took charge of the national team in 2017.

“Indian boxing has benefited immensely with Santiago’s presence. He has played an instrumental role in crafting the growth of Indian boxing in the last five years and we thank him for all the efforts and hard work. On behalf of the Indian federation, I personally wish him the best for all his future endeavours," said BFI president Ajay Singh.

He will now be the head coach of the Australian national boxing team.

“Goodbye is always difficult but that’s how life works. I have had an amazing five years working along with the Boxing Federation of India and the talented boxers of the nation. I thank BFI for all their support during my time with the Indian team. I believe Indian boxing has great potential and it will continue to grow," Nieva said.

