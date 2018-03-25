English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Santosh Trophy: Bengal, Kerala Seal Semifinal Spot
Defending champions Bengal defeated Chandigarh by a solitary goal, while Kerala blanked Maharashtra 3-0 to storm into the semifinals from group A in the national football championship for the 72nd Santosh Trophy.
Bengal and Chandigarh in action during the Santosh Trophy.
Kolkata: Defending champions Bengal defeated Chandigarh by a solitary goal, while Kerala blanked Maharashtra 3-0 to storm into the semifinals from group A in the national football championship for the 72nd Santosh Trophy.
Kerala struck through Rahul Raj (23rd), Jithin MS (39th) and Rahul KP (58th) at the Howrah Stadium for their third win in a row and book a semifinal berth with nine points.
Bengal also secured three successive wins after their triumph at Mohun Bagan ground to complete the line-up from group A as they will face Kerala on March 27 to determine the group toppers.
Bengal's repeated raids finally bore fruit in the 18th minute when Bidyasagar Singh's shot from a long range deflected off Chandigarh captain Rahul and floated into the net at the Mohun Bagan ground.
Playing after a gap of four days, Bengal were without their captain Jiten Murmu who was down with a stomach bug. In his absence, Tirthankar Sarkar led the side as Chandigarh proved no match to the record 32-times champions.
Bengal suffered a setback in the 36th minute when defender Monotosh Chakladar had to leave the field with a head injury.
Chandigarh custodian Salman Lateef almost gifted Bengal their second goal when he accidentally threw the ball into Rajon Barman's feet but the striker hesitated in front of the goal and the ball was finally cleared as the hosts squandered many chances.
Also Watch
Kerala struck through Rahul Raj (23rd), Jithin MS (39th) and Rahul KP (58th) at the Howrah Stadium for their third win in a row and book a semifinal berth with nine points.
Bengal also secured three successive wins after their triumph at Mohun Bagan ground to complete the line-up from group A as they will face Kerala on March 27 to determine the group toppers.
Bengal's repeated raids finally bore fruit in the 18th minute when Bidyasagar Singh's shot from a long range deflected off Chandigarh captain Rahul and floated into the net at the Mohun Bagan ground.
Playing after a gap of four days, Bengal were without their captain Jiten Murmu who was down with a stomach bug. In his absence, Tirthankar Sarkar led the side as Chandigarh proved no match to the record 32-times champions.
Bengal suffered a setback in the 36th minute when defender Monotosh Chakladar had to leave the field with a head injury.
Chandigarh custodian Salman Lateef almost gifted Bengal their second goal when he accidentally threw the ball into Rajon Barman's feet but the striker hesitated in front of the goal and the ball was finally cleared as the hosts squandered many chances.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Thursday 22 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Cheating is a Strong Word But Smith & Co Have Really Stepped Over the Line This Time
- Google Doodle Remembers Farooq Sheikh On His 70th Birth Anniversary
- Sebastian Vettel Holds off Lewis Hamilton to Win Australian GP Thriller
- Deepika Padukone Says India 'Long Way' From Ending Mental Illness Stigma
- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Buys His Father a Cadillac Escalade SUV Following Doctor’s Advice