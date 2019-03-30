English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sarabjot, Esha Add to India's Gold Haul at Asian Airgun Championships
Sarabjot Singh and Esha Singh won the 10m Air Pistol men's and women's juniors events respectively, to bolster India's overall gold haul to eight at the end of day four of the 12th Asian Airgun Championships in Taoyuan, Taipei.
New Delhi: Sarabjot Singh and Esha Singh won the 10m Air Pistol men's and women's juniors events respectively, to bolster India's overall gold haul to eight at the end of day four of the 12th Asian Airgun Championships in Taoyuan, Taipei.
Sarabjot also partnered Arjun Cheema and Vijayveer Sidhu to win the junior team gold.
India have so far won eight gold, four silver and two bronze medals with two days of competition left.
Sarabjot topped the qualifier with a score of 579 and then shot 237.8 in the final to beat Korean Kim Woojong, who shot 236.6.
Vijayveer won bronze with a score of 217.5, while Arjun Cheema, the third Indian in the final, finished fourth.
The Indian trio's combined qualification total of 1718 was way ahead of Taipei's 1699.
Esha also topped her qualifying round with a score of 576 in the junior women's event and then shot 240.1 to win with consummate ease.
Korea's Yun Seonjeong won silver with a score of 235, 5.1 behind Esha.
Other Indian women shooters also made it to the final but Harshada Nithave and Devanshi Dhama managed fifth and eighth places respectively.
However, the three combined to win the team silver, behind Korea.
It will be back to the senior shooters on Sunday as the Rifle exponents in the men and women categories line-up.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
