LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sarabjot, Esha Add to India's Gold Haul at Asian Airgun Championships

Sarabjot Singh and Esha Singh won the 10m Air Pistol men's and women's juniors events respectively, to bolster India's overall gold haul to eight at the end of day four of the 12th Asian Airgun Championships in Taoyuan, Taipei.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sarabjot, Esha Add to India's Gold Haul at Asian Airgun Championships
Twitter
Loading...
New Delhi: Sarabjot Singh and Esha Singh won the 10m Air Pistol men's and women's juniors events respectively, to bolster India's overall gold haul to eight at the end of day four of the 12th Asian Airgun Championships in Taoyuan, Taipei.

Sarabjot also partnered Arjun Cheema and Vijayveer Sidhu to win the junior team gold.

India have so far won eight gold, four silver and two bronze medals with two days of competition left.

Sarabjot topped the qualifier with a score of 579 and then shot 237.8 in the final to beat Korean Kim Woojong, who shot 236.6.

Vijayveer won bronze with a score of 217.5, while Arjun Cheema, the third Indian in the final, finished fourth.

The Indian trio's combined qualification total of 1718 was way ahead of Taipei's 1699.

Esha also topped her qualifying round with a score of 576 in the junior women's event and then shot 240.1 to win with consummate ease.

Korea's Yun Seonjeong won silver with a score of 235, 5.1 behind Esha.

Other Indian women shooters also made it to the final but Harshada Nithave and Devanshi Dhama managed fifth and eighth places respectively.

However, the three combined to win the team silver, behind Korea.

It will be back to the senior shooters on Sunday as the Rifle exponents in the men and women categories line-up.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram