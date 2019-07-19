Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sarabjot Singh Shoots India's Ninth Gold in Junior World Cup

Sarabjot Singh secured India's ninth gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol gold in the ISSF Junior World Cup.

PTI

Updated:July 19, 2019, 10:29 AM IST
Sarabjot Singh Shoots India's Ninth Gold in Junior World Cup
Sarabjot Singh won gold in the men's 10m air pistol (Photo Credit: NRAI/Twitter)
Loading...

Suhl: Extending India's domination at the ISSF Junior World Cup, Sarabjot Singh shot a 239.6 to bag the men's 10m air pistol gold, country's ninth yellow metal at the event, here Thursday.

Sarabjot's effort meant that India swept both the men's and women's 10m air pistol crowns with 14-year-old Esha Singh winning the women's event on Wednesday.

After six days of top-class shooting and with one more day to go, India remain on top of the medal standings with nine gold, nine silver and four bronze for a total of 22 medals.

China, who are giving India a stiff fight, are lying second with seven gold, seven silver and six bronze for a total of 20 medals.

Sarabjot, who had earlier in the year struck gold in the same event at the Asian Championships in Taoyuan, was the only Indian to qualify for the final with a score of 575, finishing fifth in the qualification round.

In the eight-man final, which followed, 17-year-old Sarabjit had a sedate start. He was initially third and fourth before picking up pace from the seventh shot of the 24-shot final.

He had stiff competition from his Chinese opponents as he shot a mediocre 8.4 in his 19th shot, which narrowed down his lead.

Sarabjot, however, finished strong to win by almost two points in the end. China won the silver and bronze medals.

