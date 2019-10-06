Take the pledge to vote

Sarita Devi Exits Early from Women's World Boxing Championships

Women's World Boxing Championships: Sarita Devi was handed a 0-5 defeat by Russia's Natalia Shadrina.

Updated:October 6, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
Sarita Devi is a former champion of the World Boxing Championships. (Photo Credit: BFI)

Ulan-Ude (Russia): Former champion L Sarita Devi (60kg) was on Sunday knocked out of the World Women's Boxing Championships after being upstaged by Russia's Natalia Shadrina in the round of 32 here.

The fourth-seeded Indian, who got a first-round bye, frittered away a strong start to bow out with a 0-5 loss.

Sarita, a gold-medallist in the 2006 New Delhi edition of the showpiece, was chasing her maiden world medal in over a decade.

The Manipuri, who is also a multiple-time Asian champion, was in control in the opening three minutes, logging more punches against a seemingly withdrawn opponent.

However, Shadrina fought back in the next two rounds and surprised Sarita to get the judges' nod.

Sarita is also in the running to become a member of the International Boxing Association's first ever athletes commission, which will be formalised at the ongoing event.

Saweety Boora (75kg) and Jamuna Boro (54kg) are the two Indians to have advanced to the pre-quarters so far after winning their opening bouts.

Later in the day, India's Nandini will face off against Irina-Nicoletta Schonberger of Germany in the 81 kg category.

