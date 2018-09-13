English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Sarita, Mary Kom in Semis; 7 Medals Assured For India at Polish Boxing Tournament
L Sarita Devi advanced to the semifinals to be assured of a medal along with the celebrated M C Mary Kom, who got a direct entry into the last-four stage of the 13th International Silesian Boxing Championship for women in Gliwice, Poland.
Mary Kom. (Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: The seasoned duo of L Sarita Devi and M C Mary Kom were among the six Indian boxers to enter the semifinals and be assured of a medal along with a youth pugilist in the 13th International Silesian Championship for women in Gliwice, Poland.
Sarita, a former world champion and Asian Games bronze-medallist, defeated Czech Republic's Alena Czechy 5-0 Wednesday night after going past Kazakhstan's Aizan Khojabekova in the opening round of the 60kg category the day before.
She will now square off against another Kazakh in Karina Ibragimova in the semifinals.
Five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist Mary Kom is yet to set foot inside the ring but is through to the semis owing to the small size of the draw in the light flyweight 48kg category.
India's first and only Asian Games gold medal-winning woman boxer is returning to the ring after missing the recently-concluded edition in Jakarta due to minor fitness issues.
Among other Indians in fray, Ritu Grewal won her bout against Russia's Svetlana Rosja 4-1 to make the 51kg category semifinals along with Lovlina Borgohain (69kg). Borgohain got the better of Czech Republic's Martina Schmoranzova.
Joining them in the last-four stage were former Asian youth champion Manisha (54kg) and Pooja Rani (81kg). Manisha out-punched former world champion Dina Zholaman of Kazakhstan
5-0, while Pooja defeated Ukraine's Anastasiia Chernokolenko in her quarterfinals bout by a split verdict.
In the youth competition, Jyoti Gulia (51kg) advanced to the medal round with a 5-0 win over Germany's Rafaela Arampatzi. However, Seema Punia (+81kg), Pwilao Basumatary (64kg) and Shashi Chopra (57kg) lost their respective bouts to bow out of medal contention.
Seema was beaten by Kazakh Lazzat Kungeibayeva 5-0, while Basumatary lost by a similar margin to Poland's Natalia Barbusinska.
Shashi, on the other hand, lost to England's Anglia Chapmen, also a unanimous verdict. In the junior competition, Raj Sahiba (70kg) defeated Poland's Barbara Marcinkowska 5-0.
In the 75kg category, Neha got the better of Daria Parada by a similar margin, while Komal (80kg) had to toil for a 3-2 win over Martyna Jancelewicz.
Sarita, a former world champion and Asian Games bronze-medallist, defeated Czech Republic's Alena Czechy 5-0 Wednesday night after going past Kazakhstan's Aizan Khojabekova in the opening round of the 60kg category the day before.
She will now square off against another Kazakh in Karina Ibragimova in the semifinals.
Five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist Mary Kom is yet to set foot inside the ring but is through to the semis owing to the small size of the draw in the light flyweight 48kg category.
India's first and only Asian Games gold medal-winning woman boxer is returning to the ring after missing the recently-concluded edition in Jakarta due to minor fitness issues.
Among other Indians in fray, Ritu Grewal won her bout against Russia's Svetlana Rosja 4-1 to make the 51kg category semifinals along with Lovlina Borgohain (69kg). Borgohain got the better of Czech Republic's Martina Schmoranzova.
Joining them in the last-four stage were former Asian youth champion Manisha (54kg) and Pooja Rani (81kg). Manisha out-punched former world champion Dina Zholaman of Kazakhstan
5-0, while Pooja defeated Ukraine's Anastasiia Chernokolenko in her quarterfinals bout by a split verdict.
In the youth competition, Jyoti Gulia (51kg) advanced to the medal round with a 5-0 win over Germany's Rafaela Arampatzi. However, Seema Punia (+81kg), Pwilao Basumatary (64kg) and Shashi Chopra (57kg) lost their respective bouts to bow out of medal contention.
Seema was beaten by Kazakh Lazzat Kungeibayeva 5-0, while Basumatary lost by a similar margin to Poland's Natalia Barbusinska.
Shashi, on the other hand, lost to England's Anglia Chapmen, also a unanimous verdict. In the junior competition, Raj Sahiba (70kg) defeated Poland's Barbara Marcinkowska 5-0.
In the 75kg category, Neha got the better of Daria Parada by a similar margin, while Komal (80kg) had to toil for a 3-2 win over Martyna Jancelewicz.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
-
Thursday 23 August , 2018
Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
-
Monday 20 August , 2018
Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
Thursday 23 August , 2018 Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Monday 20 August , 2018 Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- An Emotional Randhir Kapoor Confirms This Will be the Last Ganesh Utsav for RK Studios
- Apple iPhone XS, XS Max eSIM Support Explained: What is an eSIM And How to Get One
- Determined Hong Kong Eager to Make Strong Impression Against Powerhouses Pakistan & India
- New Car Discounts in September 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and More
- SAFF Championship: Manvir Brace Helps India Trounce Pakistan to Setup Maldives Finale
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...