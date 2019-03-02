English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sarri Not Sure About Kepa's Return to Chelsea Team
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga remains the club's first choice but manager Maurizio Sarri is still uncertain if the Spaniard will be recalled to the starting team for Sunday's Premier League trip to Fulham.
(Image: Reuters)
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga remains the club's first choice but manager Maurizio Sarri is still uncertain if the Spaniard will be recalled to the starting team for Sunday's Premier League trip to Fulham.
Arrizabalaga was fined by the club for his refusal to be substituted by Sarri near the end of extra time in Sunday's League Cup final defeat by Manchester City and he was dropped for Wednesday's 2-0 league win over Tottenham Hotspur.
"I'm sure in one of the two next matches he will be on the pitch," Sarri told a news conference, suggesting Willy Caballero could continue in goal after making his first league appearance of the season against Tottenham.
"Kepa's the first choice, of course, he is very young, he's improving, we know very well that he can become one of the best goalkeepers in Europe," Sarri added.
"But in this moment we know that Willy is doing very well. He (Arrizabalaga) is very important in our group and dressing room, so we need to consider him."
Sarri said Chelsea's players had to take the opportunity to come closer together after the incident at Wembley last week.
"After a difficult situation, a group is not the same. So there is the opportunity to be better, and you have to take it," the Italian added.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
