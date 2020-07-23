SAS vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction NBA Scrimmage 2019-20, San Antonio Spurs Vs Milwaukee Bucks - Playing V, Basketball

San Antonio Spurs (SAS) will welcome Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the NBA Scrimmage 2019-20 on Friday July 24.

As far as NBA Standings are concerned, the Spurs are at number 12 position while the Bucks are at the top of their game and are placed at number on the table.

Both the teams played their last match before the COVID-19 lockdown. SAS had registered their win against Mavericks by 109-110 on March 11 while MIL had been defeated by Nuggets on March 10 by 95-109.

The NBA Scrimmage, San Antonio Spurs Vs Milwaukee Bucks will commence from 12: 45 AM.

NBA Scrimmage San Antonio Spurs Vs Milwaukee Bucks: SAS vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

NBA Scrimmage SAS vs MIL San Antonio Spurs Vs Milwaukee Bucks Dream11 Point Guard: P Mills

NBA Scrimmage SAS vs MIL San Antonio Spurs Vs Milwaukee Bucks Dream11 Shooting Guard: D Divincenzo, W Matthews

NBA Scrimmage SAS vs MIL San Antonio Spurs Vs Milwaukee Bucks Dream11 Small Forward: D DeRozan, M Belinelli

NBA Scrimmage SAS vs MIL San Antonio Spurs Vs Milwaukee Bucks Dream11 Power Forward: T Lyles, G Antetokoumpo

NBA Scrimmage SAS vs MIL San Antonio Spurs Vs Milwaukee Bucks Dream11 Centre: B Lopez

NBA Scrimmage SAS vs MIL, San Antonio Spurs possible starting lineup vs Milwaukee Bucks: P Mills, D DeRozan, M Belinelli, T Lyles, D Murry

NBA Scrimmage SAS vs MIL, Milwaukee Bucks Tigers possible starting lineup vs San Antonio Spurs: D Divincenzo, W Matthews, G Antetokoumpo, B Lopez, E Bledose