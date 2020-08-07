SPORTS

SAS vs UTA Team Prediction NBA, San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz - Playing V, Basketball

SAS vs UTA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SAS vs UTA Dream11 Best Picks / SAS vs UTA Dream11 Captain / SAS vs UTA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Basketball Tips and more

San Antonio Spurs (SAS) will be up against Utah Jazz (UTA) in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the NBA on Friday August 7. SAS’ performance has been quite average as the team are currently placed at number 5 while UTA have not been able to perform till now and are at number 11.

In their last outing, Spurs were defeated by Nuggets on August 6. The final score of the game read 126-132. Meanwhile, Jazz, in their last match, beat Grizzlies by 124-115 on the same date.

The NBA San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz will commence from 10:30 PM.

NBA San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz: SAS vs UTA Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

NBA SAS vs UTA San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz Dream11 Point Guard: Mudiay, Murray

NBA SAS vs UTA San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz Dream11 Shooting Guard: White

NBA SAS vs UTA San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz Dream11 Small Forward: Ingles, DeRozan

NBA SAS vs UTA San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz Dream11 Power Forward: Lyles

NBA SAS vs UTA San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz Dream11 Centre: Bradley, Poeltl

NBA SAS vs UTA, San Antonio Spurs possible starting lineup vs Utah Jazz: Poeltl, Lyles, DeRozan, White, Murray

NBA SAS vs UTA, Utah Jazz possible starting lineup vs San Antonio Spurs: Mudiay, Ingles, Bradley, Niang, Clarkson

