Sasha Banks and Naomi 'Walk Out' of RAW's Main Event, WWE Issues Statement

Sasha Banks and Naomi, the WWE Women’s Tag Team champions, “walked out” of Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia ahead of their WWE Monday Night RAW match.

Sasha Banks and Naomi along with Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. were slated to take part in a six-pack challenge match to decide Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair’s opponent at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, which is scheduled later this month.

“When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight’s Monday Night Raw,” WWE statement said in a statement.

“During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’s office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out.

“They claimed they weren’t respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they’d had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence,” the statement added.

According to reports, Naomi was scheduled to win.

“Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract,” WWE said in the statement.

“We regret we were unable to deliver, as advertised, tonight’s main event,” the statement added.

WWE had Lynch tell Adam Pearce that Banks and Naomi had left the building with the main event being changed to a one-on-one clash between Lynch and Asuka, with the latter winning.

Corey Graves mentioned the pair leaving the building multiple times during the broadcast of the show.

“Sasha Banks and Naomi summarily and unprofessionally walked out,” Graves said on air.

Sasha Banks has also allegedly unfollowed key WWE Twitter accounts – WWE, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Bayley, Becky Lynch, The Usos, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. She currently only follows the accounts of Naomi, John Cena, Tamina Snuka, her cousin Snoop Dogg, and two fan accounts.

