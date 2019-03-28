Sasha Banks - On Women’s Tag Titles & Snoop Dogg Rapping to the Ring at WrestleMania 32

Sasha Banks is a name currently synonymous with the top superstars of the WWE. ‘The Boss’ has slowly risen through the ranks at NXT and played a massive role in the genesis of the Women’s Revolution in the main roster.She further went on to become a four-time Raw Women’s Champion and is now one half of the first ever Women’s Tag Team titles in the history of the company, with her partner Bayley.The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection went on to win the title at the Elimination Chamber against four other teams earlier this year. But unlike the men’s tag team division, which has titles for each brand, the women’s tag team titles will be defended everywhere, which Banks is certain of.“We’re going to be defending the title in all brands,” Banks said during a WWE media teleconference call to News18 Sports. “It is going to be defending across the world, everywhere we go. It is going to be Raw, on SmackDown Live and NXT. Bayley and I are going to make that happen.Barring a massive change, the popular duo will most likely defend their titles in a Fatal Four-Way clash less than two weeks away at WrestleMania 35, against the Divas of Doom, a returning Beth Phoenix and Natalya, Billy Kay and Peyton Royce – the IIconics and the team of Tamina and Nia Jax.When asked about which team she was looking forward to working with, the former Raw Women’s champion asserted whoever the opponent is, it does not matter as they are going to come out on top at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.“I would love to go against Beth Phoenix and Natalya, the IIconics, it could be the Sky Pirates (Kairi Sane and Lo Shirai) or any other tag team.“Any match I’m in, I make it historic.When enquired about her favourite moments from previous Manias, Banks picked her triple threat match against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Championship to top the chart. And what made it even more special was Snoop Dogg, her first cousin, rapping her to the ring during her entrance.“There are so many, it is hard to pick. If I were to choose that I was involved in, it would certainly me my triple threat match against Charlotte and Becky.“Having Snoop Dogg come out and introduce me, that was a surprise.The 27-year-old also took pride in the main event at WrestleMania 35, which will see Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey taking on Becky Lynch and SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair – the first ever instance of women closing the marquee event on the year."I'm very proud," Banks revealed. "It's cool to see the women you started with get this dream. I think it's all of our dreams about to happen and I am more than happy for all of them."(WrestleMania 35 is set to be held on April 7 and will be telecast on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels.)