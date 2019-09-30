Sasha Banks Reportedly Signs Contract Extension With WWE

Back from her long hiatus, Sasha Banks has locked in a contract extension with WWE. According to a report in Fightful that cited multiple sources, the four-time Raw Women's Champion recently signed a new extension with the wrestling company.

However, the length and financial details of the contract are unknown. The Fightful report further stated that a source said the extension came around the time she returned to television in August.

For Sasha Banks, 2019 has proved to be a tumults year. At the beginning of the year, she came up short against Ronda Rousey at the Royal Rumble, but things turned around for her as she became one half of the first WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Bayley.

However, they lost the title at WrestleMania 35 and Banks mysteriously disappeared for a number of months, only recently admitting she needed time away from the business to reassess her priorities.

Speaking in the recent WWE Chronicle series, she dismissed rumours that she and Bayley had acted unprofessionally backstage after dropping the tag team titles and said that all she did was undress, put on her clothes, and walk out and stand with the fans and Bayley watching the main event that featured Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

On her return to WWE, Banks turned heel and attacked both Natalya and Becky Lynch, setting up a feud with Lynch that led to a match in Clash of Champions where Lynch retained her title through disqualifications. A rematch has been set for the two at Hell in a Cell.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.