News18» News»Sports»Sasser Leads No. 6 Houston Past SMU For 8th Straight Win
Marcus Sasser scored 19 points and No. 6 Houston beat SMU 7048 on Sunday for its eighth straight win.

HOUSTON: Marcus Sasser scored 19 points and No. 6 Houston beat SMU 70-48 on Sunday for its eighth straight win.

Justin Gorham had nine points and 17 rebounds for Houston (15-1, 10-1 American Athletic Conference), which won its 20th consecutive home game. Reggie Chaney added 10 points.

The Cougars won despite shooting only 34%.

Kendric Davis led SMU (9-4, 5-4) with 11 points. Feron Hunt and Yor Anei each scored 10 points for the Mustangs, who made 32% percent of their shots.

NO. 13 OHIO STATE 79, MICHIGAN STATE 62

COLUMBUS, Ohio: E.J. Liddell had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead Ohio State past skidding Michigan State.

Justin Ahrens added 17 for the workmanlike Buckeyes (14-4, 8-4 Big Ten), who have won three in a row and six of seven.

Joshua Langford led the Spartans (8-6, 6-2) with 14 points. Michigan State was coming off an embarrassing 30-point loss to Rutgers on Thursday that followed a long COVID-19 layoff.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


  First Published:
