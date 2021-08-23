CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Leads India in Round of 16 of ITTF Czech Open

Indian Table Tennis star Sathiyan Gunasekaran will be playing in Czech Open (AFP)

Five Indian paddlers including star player G Sathiyan on Monday reached the prequarterfinals of the ITTF Czech International Open here. Sathiyan blanked Tomas Koldas 40 to enter the round of 16.

Five Indian paddlers including star player G Sathiyan on Monday reached the pre-quarterfinals of the ITTF Czech International Open here. Sathiyan blanked Tomas Koldas 4-0 to enter the round of 16. The other Indians who advanced in the men’s singles were Jeet Chandra, who beat Alexandre Robinot 4-2, and Snehit Suravajjala, who defeated Samuel Walker 4-2. In the women’s singles, Archana Kamath won in seven games (4-3) against Marketa Sevcikova. Sreeja Akula got the better of Katsiaryna Baravok 4-0 to reach the round of 16.

August 23, 2021