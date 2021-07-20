Sathiyan Gnanasekaran burst into the international scene when he won the ITTF Challenge Belgium Open title in the men’s individual category in 2016. Hailing from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the 28-year-old has represented India in many tournaments and has only been bagging medals. Gnanasekaran was also a part of the Indian team which won the 2011 Junior World Championships. Focused and determined, Gnanasekaran became the first Indian paddler to enter the World Top 25 ITTF rankings, claiming the 24th rank after his standout performances.

Gnanasekaran made headlines when the paddler won gold, silver and bronze in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games which was his maiden appearance. The paddler was also a part of the team which scripted history by winning a bronze medal in the men’s team category at the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018, winning a medal for India in TT in the tournament after 60 years. The Indian paddler has also handed shocking losses to the biggest names in the sport and currently has his eyes set on an Olympic medal. Gnanasekaran is also a recipient of the Arjuna Award (2018) and also awarded the TOISA Table Tennis Player of the Year Award in 2017.

Age - 28

Sports/Discipline - Table Tennis

Working Ranking - 37

First Olympic Games - Tokyo 2020

Major Achievements

Commonwealth Games

— Gold - Men’s Team, 2018 Gold Coast

— Silver- Men’s Doubles, 2018 Gold Coast

— Bronze - Mixed Doubles, 2018 Gold Coast

Asian Games

— Bronze - Men’s Team, 2018 Jakarta

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by beating Pakistan’s Muhammad Rameez 4-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-9, 11-2) in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Doha. Gnanasekaran also beat fellow Indian Sharath Kamal 4-3 win in his round-robin draw in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers tournament. The two wins were more than enough for Gnanasekaran to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics from South Asia Zone.

Recent Performances

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran was at home in Chennai and mentally preparing himself for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, making his first appearance in the grandest tournament in the world. Gnanasekaran got the needed practice in the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament, however, he played the matches with a shoulder injury which he picked up in the Table Tennis Nationals final against compatriot Sharath Kamal, which Gnanasekaran won for the first time.

2016 Rio Olympics Performance

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran did not qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics and will make his maiden appearance in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

