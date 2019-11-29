Take the pledge to vote

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Reaches Last 16 of ITTF World Cup With Two Wins in Group Matches

ITTF World Cup: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran degeated Frenchman Simon Gauzy and Groth Jonathan of Denmark to reach the Round of 16.

PTI

Updated:November 29, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Reaches Last 16 of ITTF World Cup With Two Wins in Group Matches
File photo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. (Photo Credit: @sathiyantt)

Chengdu (China): India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won both his group matches against higher-ranked opponents to enter the round of 16 in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men's World Cup here on Friday.

The world number 30 Sathiyan defeated Frenchman Simon Gauzy, ranked eight places above him, 4-3 in an energy-sapping first match before a 4-2 win over world number 24 Groth Jonathan of Denmark.

The Indian topped top group D standings with four points to book a pre-quarterfinal berth.

In his first match of the day against Gauzy, Sathiyan was down two sets but made an impressive recovery to win the match 11-13, 9-11, 11-8, 14-12, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8.

Against Jonathan, the top Indian paddler dominated the match with and scored an 11-3, 12-10, 7-11, 16-14, 8-11, 11-8 win.

The round of 16 matches will be played on Saturday.

