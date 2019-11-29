Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Reaches Last 16 of ITTF World Cup With Two Wins in Group Matches
ITTF World Cup: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran degeated Frenchman Simon Gauzy and Groth Jonathan of Denmark to reach the Round of 16.
File photo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. (Photo Credit: @sathiyantt)
Chengdu (China): India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won both his group matches against higher-ranked opponents to enter the round of 16 in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men's World Cup here on Friday.
The world number 30 Sathiyan defeated Frenchman Simon Gauzy, ranked eight places above him, 4-3 in an energy-sapping first match before a 4-2 win over world number 24 Groth Jonathan of Denmark.
The Indian topped top group D standings with four points to book a pre-quarterfinal berth.
In his first match of the day against Gauzy, Sathiyan was down two sets but made an impressive recovery to win the match 11-13, 9-11, 11-8, 14-12, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8.
Against Jonathan, the top Indian paddler dominated the match with and scored an 11-3, 12-10, 7-11, 16-14, 8-11, 11-8 win.
The round of 16 matches will be played on Saturday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Black Friday 2019: All You Need to Know About This Crazy Day of Shopping
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Thanksgiving was All About Fun, Food and Instagram Filters, See Videos
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Priya Ahuja Welcomes Baby Boy
- #BoycottDabangg3: Salman Khan Dancing With Sadhus in 'Hud Hud' Sparks Twitter Outrage
- 18,000-Year-Old Frozen 'Puppy' Discovered in Near-perfect Condition in Siberia