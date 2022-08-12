Satisfied with My Performance in CWG 2022: Hima Das

India’s ace sprinter Hima Das has missed the medal at the Commonwealth Games but the 22-year-old said that she is satisfied with her performance in Birmingham.

“Even though I was not able to bring home a medal, I am satisfied with my performance as an athlete,” Hima told mediapersons in Guwahati.

She said it was her first big international tournament after the injury. Hima sustained a hamstring injury while running 100m heats during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in June last year.

“I had to put a lot of effort to recover from my injury. But it gave me the incredible mental strength to perform at the highest level against athletes from powerhouse countries. I always run for my time but now I am aware of the significance of 0.01 microseconds,” she added.

Hima Das missed the finals at CWG this time by a whisker. The ace sprinter said that her focus is now on the upcoming Asian Games in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

Hima Das became a sensation when she won the 2018 World Juniors’ gold in the 400m race in Tampere.

However, she clarified that she would participate in the 200m event at the Asian games. The Indian sprinter failed to qualify for the final of the women’s 200m at the recently concluded CWG event.

Das finished third with a timing of 23.42 seconds, while Australia’s Ella Conolly took the second spot with an automatic qualifying spot in the Semi-final with a timing of 23.41s.

