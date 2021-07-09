Ace Indian boxer Satish Kumar etched his name in history by becoming the first pugilist from the country to qualify in Olympic Games in the super heavyweight category (91 kg and above). Satish qualified for the mega event by defeating Mongolian boxer Otgonbayer Daivii unanimously at the Asian Boxing Olympic Qualifiers in March last year.

The Tokyo bound boxer comes from a family of farmers. He hails from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Following the footsteps of his elder brothers, Satish joined Indian Army as a teenager and it was during his service days when he discovered his true finding.

Satish picked up boxing and started his professional training at the age of 19. He was initially trained by the coaches in the boxing camp at the Kumaon Regiment and started competing on the national stage at the age of 21.

In 2011, Satish became a sensation in the boxing world after he bagged a Silver medal in his national debut at the Senior National Boxing Championships. The event was held in Chennai. However, after that, he suffered a grave injury and missed out on the opportunity to represent India in 2013 World Championship and 2016 Rio Olympics. He marked his comeback in 2018 with a bang by winning his first international Gold medal at the Grand Prix Ustinad Labem in the Czech Republic. He followed it up with a Silver medal in India Open International Boxing held in New Delhi.

Age - 32

Sports/Discipline – Boxing, 91 kg

Working Ranking – N/A

First Olympic Games – 2020 Tokyo Games

Major Achievements

Asian Games

Bronze medal – Heavyweight in 2014

Asian Championships

Bronze medal – Heavyweight in 2019

Commonwealth Games

Silver medal – Heavyweight in 2018

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Satish qualified for the Tokyo Games after defeating Kazakhstan’s Otgonbayer Daivii in the quarterfinal of the Asian Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in the 91kg super Heavyweight category.

Recent Performances

Satish Kumar missed the recently concluded Asian Boxing Championships 2021, which was held in Dubai, due to COVID-19. The ace boxer played his last professional game in March last year during the Olympic qualifiers. Satish bowed out from the marquee event after losing to top seed and Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov, in the semifinals.

2016 Rio Olympics Performance

Satish Kumar missed the 2016 Rio Games due to an injury.

