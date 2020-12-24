Satnam Singh Bhamara, India's 1st Player in NBA, Banned for Doping

Basketball player, Satnam Singh Bhamara, who had created history after becoming the first Indian to be picked in an NBA draft in 2015, has been banned for two years for doping.

The Anti Doping Discpilinary Panel of National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has imposed the ban on Satnam after he tested positive for Higenamine Beta-2-Agonist.

"Satnam Singh Bhamara, basketball player, tested positive for Higenamine Beta-2-Agonist. Anti Doping Discpilinary Panel has imposed two years ineligbility on him," NADA said in a tweet on Thursday.

Higenamine was added to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List in 2017 and is classified as a beta-2 agonist, which means it is prohibited at all times, both in and out-of-competition.

Satnam, who plays the centre position, was named to the opening night roster of the Texas Legends - the D League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, the team that drafted him 52nd overall in the 2015 draft.

He made his debut on opening night of the 2015-16 G League season, in the team's season opener against the Austin Spurs. He finished with four points, three rebounds, and an assist in 10 minutes of action.

He played another season -- the 2016-17 campaign -- in the G League as a member of the Texas Legends before returning to India.