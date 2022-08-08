CWG 2022 Men's Doubles Badminton Gold Medal Match Live Score: Satwik Sairaj-Chirag Shetty up against Home Favourites Ben Lane-Sean Vendy

Live now
Live Score Badminton Men’s Doubles Final CWG 2022: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy men’s doubles gold medal match in 2022 Commonwealth Games. The star Indian badminton pair has been consistent with their performance in the ongoing games in Birmingham and now they have an opportunity to make it big with a gold medal here. They Read More
Our best wishes to #Badminton Men’s doubles team for their event today at #CommonwealthGames2022 🏸
Let’s #Cheer4India 🇮🇳#IndiaTaiyaarHai 🤟#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/UAmkzXKTVa
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 8, 2022
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy men’s doubles gold medal match in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY
Earlier, Satwik Sairaj and Chirag Shetty produced a dominant show in Men’s Doubles semifinals against Malaysia’s Peng Soon Chan and Kian Meng Tan to seal a place in the final. The star Indian duo were too good for the Malaysian pair to assure at least a silver for themselves in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Satwik and Chirag started the match on a dominant note and didn’t give any chance to the Malaysian shuttlers in the first game and claimed it 21-6. While Peng and Kian tried to fight back in the second game but it wasn’t enough as they lost it that too by 15-21.
When will Satwik Sairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy Men’s Doubles badminton gold medal match be played?
Satwik Sairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy Men’s Doubles badminton gold medal match will be played on 8th August, 2022 (Monday).
Where will Satwik Sairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy Men’s Doubles badminton gold medal match be played?
Satwik Sairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy Men’s Doubles badminton gold medal match will be played in Birmingham.
What time will Satwik Sairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy Men’s Doubles badminton gold medal match start?
Satwik Sairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy Men’s Doubles badminton gold medal will start at 03:00 pm IST.
How can I watch Satwik Sairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy Men’s Doubles badminton gold medal match LIVE?
The Satwik Sairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy Men’s Doubles badminton gold medal match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network and live streamed on the Sony Liv app. You can also follow News18 Sports for live updates.
Read the Latest News and Breaking News here