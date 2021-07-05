Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Badminton

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy hails from Andhra Pradesh and over time, has enhanced his reputation for his gameplay. He has given tremendous performance with his men’s doubles partner Chirag Shetty including a title win at the 2019 Thailand Open. In doing so, the pair became the first-ever Indian doubles team to win a BWF Tour 500.

Unlike Chirag, badminton was deep in Satwiksairaj’s family roots. The youngster followed into the footsteps of his father (competed at state level) and elder brother, falling in love badminton.

In 2014, Satwiksairaj enrolled at the famous Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy and focused on becoming a doubles specialist before zeroing in on Chirag to form a formidable partnership.

Age – 20 years

Sports/Discipline – Badminton

Working Ranking - 10

Major Achievements

Gold - Men’s Doubles, 2019 Thailand Open

Gold - Men’s Doubles, 2019 Brazil International

Silver - Men’s Doubles, 2019 France Open.

Asian Badminton Championships

Bronze - Team, 2016, Hyderabad

Gold - Men’s Doubles, 2016, Mauritius

Gold, Men’s Doubles, 2016 Bangladesh

Gold - Men’s Doubles, 2016 Tata Open India International

Gold - Men’s Doubles, 2017, Vietnam

Bronze - Team, 2016, China

Bronze - Team, 2020 Manila

Commonwealth Games

Gold - Mixed Team, 2018 Commonwealth Games

Silver - Men’s Doubles, 2018 Commonwealth Games

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Satwiksairaj will make his first appearance in an Olympics alongside Chirag. Mathias Boe, former world number one in men’s doubles, has been training the duo. In the race to Tokyo Olympics men’s doubles ranking, Satwiksairaj and Chirag finished at the number 9 spot.

The duo has been playing together for a while and has been quite successful, having won eight BWF titles so far.

Recent Performances

So far, this year Chirag and Satwiksairaj have a win-lose record of 8-4. In the Thailand Open Super 1,000, held earlier this year, the pair reached the penultimate round.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here