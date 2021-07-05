Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Badminton

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy hails from Andhra Pradesh and over time, has enhanced his reputation for his gameplay. He has given tremendous performance with his men’s doubles partner Chirag Shetty including a title win at the 2019 Thailand Open. In doing so, the pair became the first-ever Indian doubles team to win a BWF Tour 500.
Unlike Chirag, badminton was deep in Satwiksairaj’s family roots. The youngster followed into the footsteps of his father (competed at state level) and elder brother, falling in love badminton.
In 2014, Satwiksairaj enrolled at the famous Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy and focused on becoming a doubles specialist before zeroing in on Chirag to form a formidable partnership.
Age – 20 years
Sports/Discipline – Badminton
Working Ranking - 10
Major Achievements
Gold - Men’s Doubles, 2019 Thailand Open
Gold - Men’s Doubles, 2019 Brazil International
Silver - Men’s Doubles, 2019 France Open.
Asian Badminton Championships
Bronze - Team, 2016, Hyderabad
Gold - Men’s Doubles, 2016, Mauritius
Gold, Men’s Doubles, 2016 Bangladesh
Gold - Men’s Doubles, 2016 Tata Open India International
Gold - Men’s Doubles, 2017, Vietnam
Bronze - Team, 2016, China
Bronze - Team, 2020 Manila
Commonwealth Games
Gold - Mixed Team, 2018 Commonwealth Games
Silver - Men’s Doubles, 2018 Commonwealth Games
Tokyo Olympics Qualification
Satwiksairaj will make his first appearance in an Olympics alongside Chirag. Mathias Boe, former world number one in men’s doubles, has been training the duo. In the race to Tokyo Olympics men’s doubles ranking, Satwiksairaj and Chirag finished at the number 9 spot.
The duo has been playing together for a while and has been quite successful, having won eight BWF titles so far.
Recent Performances
So far, this year Chirag and Satwiksairaj have a win-lose record of 8-4. In the Thailand Open Super 1,000, held earlier this year, the pair reached the penultimate round.
